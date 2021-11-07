February 21, 1930-November 2, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Corinne A. Trotter, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home.

She was born February 21, 1930 at home in Westgate, IA, the daughter of Carl T. and Anna Wetzel Heller. Corinne graduated from Maynard High School in 1947. On September 22, 1951, she was united in marriage to William Trotter at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Westgate.

Corinne was a cashier for the A & P grocery store from 1947-50, then a secretary at John Deere from 1950-61, and then was the bookkeeper for her husbands contracting business for over 20 years.

Survived by her sister, Ann Rust of Lakeside, FL; a daughter, Ann (Mark) Meyer of Cedar Falls; two sons, Tim (Ana) Trotter of Waterloo and Dan (Donna) Trotter of LeClaire; seven grandchildren, Loren (Kim) Meyer of Cedar Falls, Lana (Kevin) Seiler of Gilbert, Natalie (Dave) Lubbers of Gilbert, Christina (Shaun) McDonough of Princeton, Kyle Trotter of Davenport, Julianna Barron of Ames, and America Barron of Waterloo. Preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Marie, Frieda, Ruth and Esther; and brother, Carl.

There will be no visitation or service. Her body was deeded to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program, with cremation to follow. A private family ceremony will occur at a later date in St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery in Westgate, IA. Memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.