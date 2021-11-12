November 4, 2009-November 7, 2021

WINTHROP-Corbin Jo Wilgenbusch, 12 years old of Winthrop, IA, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, from injuries she received in an UTV accident.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, November 13, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery at Monti. A livestream of the funeral service will be made available on the (White Funeral Home: Iowa) Facebook page.

Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, beginning with a rosary at 3:00 p.m. and closing with a vigil service at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at St. Patrick Church Parish Hall in Winthrop. Memorials will be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, East Buchanan Community Schools for a scholarship fund to be established in Corbin’s name and to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Corbin was born November 4, 2009, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Keith Joseph Wilgenbusch and Jill Frances (Fox) Wilgenbusch. She was a 6th grade student at East Buchanan Community Schools in Winthrop and active in all sports, including soccer, softball, basketball, Volleyball, Archery and wrestling. She enjoyed horseback riding and fishing. She was active in her church as an altar server for weekend mass and at funerals and weddings. She knew the importance of community service and used her cooking skills to bake pies and raised over $1800 for the American Cancer Society last year. Funds from next year’s baking were going to be sent to St. Patrick’s Church sister church in Haiti. Corbin will also be remembered for her friendship she extended to her classmates and her love for helping others

Corbin is survived by her mother, Jill Wilgenbusch of Winthrop; one brother, Keegan Wilgenbusch and three sisters, McKenna and Keira Wilgenbusch all at home in Winthrop and Alisa Nelson of Independence; also, her paternal grandparents, Ken & Kathy Wilgenbusch of Manchester, IA; maternal grandparents, Dan & Mary Fox of Jesup, IA; paternal great grandmother, Veronica Lutter of Des Moines, IA, also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her father, Keith preceded her in death on September 20, 2016.

White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is assisting Corbin’s family with the arrangements.