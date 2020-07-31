Coralie E. Becker, 93, was born January 8, 1927, on a farm outside of Hazelton, Iowa, daughter of Oscar and Marjorie (King) Watson. She peacefully passed away on January 20, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa.Coralie spent her early life in Hazelton and graduated from Hazelton High School in 1944. Shortly after graduation, she began employment at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo and was employed there until her marriage. On June 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Christ Becker at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Shortly after their marriage, Coralie and Christ purchased their home on Big Woods Road in Cedar Falls, where Coralie lived until the fall of 2016. At that time, she transitioned to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, where she resided until shortly before her death.