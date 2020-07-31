(1927-2020)
Coralie E. Becker, 93, was born January 8, 1927, on a farm outside of Hazelton, Iowa, daughter of Oscar and Marjorie (King) Watson. She peacefully passed away on January 20, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa.Coralie spent her early life in Hazelton and graduated from Hazelton High School in 1944. Shortly after graduation, she began employment at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo and was employed there until her marriage. On June 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Christ Becker at Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Shortly after their marriage, Coralie and Christ purchased their home on Big Woods Road in Cedar Falls, where Coralie lived until the fall of 2016. At that time, she transitioned to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, where she resided until shortly before her death.
Christ and Coralie both enjoyed gardening and landscaping projects on their Big Woods Road acreage, and Coralie especially took pride in her flowers.
Coralie continued active employment, working many years in customer support activities at East Central Iowa Coop. She developed lasting friendships with fellow Coop associates and often spoke fondly of her colleagues. Coralie’s faith was important to her, and she was an active member of Washington Chapel United Methodist Church beginning in 1983. She dedicated many hours to the support of United Methodist Women activities, particularly the annual fall turkey dinner. Coralie also served many years as a communion steward and greeter during church services.
Coralie is survived by one sister-in-law, Elda Watson of Waterloo; one stepsister, Carol Sigler of Evansdale; six nieces and nephews, to include: Karen Schafbuch, Amana; Jolene and Leslie Schafbuch, Middle Amana; Craig (LeAnn) Watson, Houston, Texas; Brian (Elizabeth) Watson, Prairie City; Kelli Renae Watson, Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christ Becker; one sister, Verla Schafbuch; two brothers, Gene Watson and Norbert Watson; parents; stepsister Betty South; and stepfather Hans Olson.
Private graveside services were held. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Washington Chapel United Methodist Church. Richardson Funeral Service assisted the family.
