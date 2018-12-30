(1925-2018)
WATERLOO — Cora Mae Herron, 93, of Waterloo, died Dec. 22 at Covenant Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 27, 1925, in Waterloo, daughter of Clio and Merretta Holmes. She married William Hiram Herron on Feb. 19, 1948. He died Aug. 16, 2005.
Cora Mae graduated from West High School and went to work for Rath Packing Co. She also worked at Penny’s and then retired from Sears in 1987.
Survived by: six children, Gary (Anne) Beckwith of Tennessee, Debbie Reiter, Nancy (Steve) Rice, Pat Herron and Mike Herron, all of Waterloo, and Sandy Herron of La Porte City; a sister, Ada Dickinson of Washington; and five grandchildren, and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother; and her husband, William.
Graveside service: for the family is planned in the spring.
Cora Mae loved spending time with her family. She loved working outside with her flowers. She loved to read and working on her plastic canvas.
