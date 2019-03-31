{{featured_button_text}}
Cora M. Culver

(1939-2018)

WATERLOO — Cora Mae Culver, 79, of Waterloo, died Nov. 16, 2018, at Ravenwood Specialty Care of Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 18, 1939, in Ashdown, Ark., daughter of Bill and Eula (Green) Rooney. She married Gerald Wayne Culver on June 13, 1958. He preceded her in death.

She graduated from Commerce High School in 1958 and attended Northeast OK A&M College studying business. She worked her way up to home office vice president at Jewels by Parklane, winning many awards over 30 years. She then worked another 10 years at Dillard’s. She and Gerald spent their retirement winters in Arizona where she worked at the Country store and attended writing classes.

Survived by: the many families she adopted; a sister, Sandra Kay Renfro of McAlester, Okla; a son, Jerry (LouAnn) Culver, and a daughter, Krista Culver, both of Waterloo; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, with another service at 2 p.m. April 13 honoring Gerald and Cora at the Christian Church, Miami, Okla., with burial of their ashes at Sixkiller Cemetery, Afton, Okla. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 57 years; three sisters, Diane, Gail and Adel; and a brother, Boyd.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

Born in poverty, Cora determined to live a full and successful life. Cora’s love of the Lord called her to spread His Gospel. The ripples she started became great waves of His love. Through these gifts, her strong spirit, work ethic and love of her family live on.

