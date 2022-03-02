Cooper John Lins

March 17, 2014-February 27, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Cooper John Lins, 7, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics following a battle with a blood infection. He was born March 17, 2014, in Waterloo, the son of Eric and Rebecca (Ahlstrom) Lins. Cooper was a second grader at Southdale Elementary where he was an enthusiastic student and friend to many.

Cooper enjoyed studying facts about many things such as dinosaurs, sharks, Star Wars, Pokemon and, most recently, King Cobras and was eager to talk about what he was learning. He was known for living in the moment, considered everyone he met to be a friend, did what he loved and shared what he loved with others. He was a loving brother and son and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cooper was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Barb Michaelson; and prematurely born siblings, Olivia and Oliver. He is survived by his parents; sister, Molly; brother, Charlie; grandparents: John (Sue) Lins of Carlisle, Rick (Donna) Ahlstrom of Surprise, AZ and Larry Michaelson of Waterloo; uncle, Jeff Lins of San Francisco, CA; aunt: Liz (Ben) Patterson; cousins: Claudia, Veronica, Mikolai, Jacob, Samuel, Abram and Sloan Patterson; as well as many other extended family members, classmates and friends.

Cooper’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Orchard Hill Church with private family burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, both of Cedar Falls. His Visitation will be from 5-8:00 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Cooper Lins Memorial Fund at Orchard Hill Church (for future designation to honor Cooper’s legacy). Alternatively, donations can be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-lins-family. Condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.