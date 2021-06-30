January 26, 1936-June 24, 2021
OXFORD-Constance Waitek, 85, of Oxford, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at her residence. Constance was born on January 26, 1936 in Cedar Falls, IA to the late Lloyd ad Grace (Shannon) Dow. She was married to Edward Robert Waitek and he preceded her in death. Constance previously owned Canadian Resort, 218 Tap, White Haus Bar, and was a bartender and manager for Porky’s Restaurant. She enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. Constance especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Gloria (James) Bond-Toombs of West Lafayette, Bridget Kemble of Oxford, and Mark (Lisa) Althof of Dysart, IA. Also surviving is one brother, Francis “Bud” Dow of Summerfield, FL, nine grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one son, Michael Althof.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Hospice. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.