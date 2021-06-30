OXFORD-Constance Waitek, 85, of Oxford, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at her residence. Constance was born on January 26, 1936 in Cedar Falls, IA to the late Lloyd ad Grace (Shannon) Dow. She was married to Edward Robert Waitek and he preceded her in death. Constance previously owned Canadian Resort, 218 Tap, White Haus Bar, and was a bartender and manager for Porky’s Restaurant. She enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. Constance especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.