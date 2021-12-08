Constance June (Burrack) Rule age 84, passed away on December 5th, 2021, at the Allison Rehabilitation Center. Connie was born in rural Fayette County to Edwin J. and Mabel M. (Streicher) Burrack. She attended and graduated from Lamond Schools. After high school Connie attended the Allen School of Nursing. Following graduation she worked as a registered nurse her entire career, specializing as an operating room nurse for many years. On December 22, 1958, Connie married Robert Rule. To this marriage they welcomed five children, Shelley, Michael, Sandra, Patrick, and Daniel. Connie had a heart of gold and spent her life caring for others through her career, church, and friendships. Connie enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She was an avid quilter and loved being with Bob in the garden as well as time at their trailer in MN. Connie is survived by her children Mike of Lincoln, Sandi (Russ) Stickley of Parkersburg, Pat (Mary) Bohlen of Allison and Dan of Pleasantville. Her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Two sisters, Phyllis (David) Morgan and Carol (LaVerne) Thode as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, and daughter Shelly (David) Philpott. Funeral will be held at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg on Friday December 10th at 11:00 p.m. One hour prior to the service will be a time for visitation. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service in the basement of the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.