Constance J. Hansen

May 25, 1935-November 10, 2020

Constance “Connie” Joanne Hansen, 85, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was born May 25, 1935, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Paul and Frances (Stewart) Hansen. Connie graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1953 and the Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing with the Class of 1956. On October 26, 1956, Connie was united in marriage to Gordon Brogaard Hansen at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She worked for over 50 years at Sartori Hospital and Medical Associations of Cedar Falls in addition to helping her husband on their family farm.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Rev. Roland Hansen. She is survived by her children: Janine (Bill) Marston of Birmingham, AL; Steve Hansen of Cedar Falls; Chris (Kim Cross) Hansen of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren: Oliver and Eva Marston of Alabama and Christian and Carina Hansen of Cedar Falls; her siblings: Vernon (Marcia) Hansen of Cedar Falls and Kay (Kyle) Zimmerman of New London, MN; a sister-in-law, Marnie (Hansen) Larson of Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.