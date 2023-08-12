Nov. 21, 1938—Aug. 9, 2023

LAPORTE CITY—Connie Sue Pennell, 84, of LaPorte City, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, following a brave and valiant fight with cancer.

Connie was born on November 21, 1938, the daughter of William and Mary Katherine (Gross) Bechthold. The family lived in Waterloo and moved to LaPorte City around 1950. Connie attended school in LaPorte City, later graduating from LaPorte City High School in 1957.

On June 1, 1958, Connie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Pennell at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in LaPorte City. The couple were blessed with two children, Kimm and Jennifer.

Connie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Pennell of LaPorte City; children: Kimm (Kimberly) Pennell of LaPorte City and Jennifer Pennell of Brandon; four grandchildren: Adam (Ashley) Pennell, Matt (Jamie) Pennell, Heather Rubino and Luke Pennell; eight great-grandchildren: Kayden, Cam, Kynleigh and Charleigh Pennell, Raelynn and Kylar Pennell, and Maddie and Maddox Rubino; brother, Richard (Marcia) Bechthold of Brandon; and sisters: Kristi (Eddie) Williams of Avon, OH and Karen (Otis) David of Plymouth, MN; sisters-in-law: Karlene Carlson, Nancy (Don) Long, and Bonnie Inger; numerous nieces and nephews. She rejoins in Heaven her parents; mother and father-in-law, Harold and Evelyn Pennell; brother, Billy Joe Bechthold; brothers-in-law: Dean Carlson and Richard Inger.

Visitation for Connie will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Locke in LaPorte City. A private family funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in LaPorte City, with private family burial at Westview Cemetery in LaPorte City. Memorials may be directed to the family.

For messages of condolence or memories of Connie, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.