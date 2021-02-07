December 10, 1935-February 2, 2021
Connie Sisson, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy from complications of a stroke. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements.
Connie is survived by her three children, Michael (Deborah) Sisson, Peggy (Tim) Floming, both of Cedar Rapids, L. Clark (Sandy) of Omaha NE: three grandchildren Tyler (Brooke), Nick (Morgan) and Logan Sisson; brothers in-law Jim (Doris), Paul (Bev) and Duane Sisson; sisters in-law Sharla Boros and Kathy (Dave) Schollman.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Lowell E. Sisson in 2016, parents Dr. Rex and Kathryn Smith, brother Dr. J.C. Smith, granddaughter Chrystie Sisson and brother in-law Steve Boros.
Connie was born December 10, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from West High School in 1954. She and Lowell married that same year in September at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa after his graduation from West Point and she became an army wife. One of her most cherished accomplishments in life was her work placing infant German babies with American Servicemen, specifically children with special needs. She proudly became to be known as “The baby lady”. Michael became part of our family in 1956 because as she always stated he was and is our gift from God.
During her life, Connie was an avid reader and proponent of higher education and excelled in her college studies even if she was considered a “mature” student, worked full time and was raising three children. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a BLS Degree 1982 and was elected to Alpha Sigma Lambda national honor society. She served on the Linn County Council on Aging Board of Directors for three years and worked at the Mercy Hospital gift shop.
Writing was her forte so she decided to try advertising and public relations. She founded her company Connell Communications after working for others she chose to become the boss. With many satisfied clients and over 25 years in the business, she decided to retire.
A special thank you to the dedicated staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Peter and Beth Teahen and the many committed and lately over worked staff at Mercy Hospital, Cedar Rapids.
