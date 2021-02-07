Connie Sisson

Connie was born December 10, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from West High School in 1954. She and Lowell married that same year in September at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa after his graduation from West Point and she became an army wife. One of her most cherished accomplishments in life was her work placing infant German babies with American Servicemen, specifically children with special needs. She proudly became to be known as “The baby lady”. Michael became part of our family in 1956 because as she always stated he was and is our gift from God.