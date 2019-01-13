Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Connie Sue McCollough, 67, of Minneapolis, died Dec. 10, 2018, at Walker Methodist Health Center, Minneapolis, of cancer.

She was born June 22, 1951, in Storm Lake, daughter of John R. and Virginia A. Thierman McCollough.

Connie graduated from Cedar Falls High in 1969 and attended Anoka Ramsey Community College, Coon Rapids, Minn. After moving to Minneapolis, she worked in the printed circuit board manufacturing industry for many years with the Bureau of Engraving, Honeywell and Multek, ending as a CAM/CAD technician. She later retained to work as a GIS technician, working at a variety of jobs before her retirement.

Survived by: her brother, Larry McCollough of Waterloo; two nephews, Michael (Teresa) McCollough and Ian (Jenny) McCollough, both of Waterloo; and a niece Jessica (Jeff) Rubendall of San Tan Valley, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Andrea L. McCollough.

Inurnment of ashes: will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls, at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the Humane Society in Minneapolis or the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.

A beloved sister, aunt and friend, Connie loved animals, word games and spending time with her friends and family.

