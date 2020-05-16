Connie S. Franzen

(1959-2020)
PLAINFIELD -- Connie Sue Franzen, 61, of rural Plainfield, died Friday, May 15, at home of cancer.
She was born April 1, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of Edgar and Mardell (Meyer) Brase. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1977. On July 31, 1992, Connie married to Steve Franzen in Waverly. During her life she worked for The Christmas Tree Farm near Plainfield, Sara Lee in New Hampton, Iowa, Kwik Star in Denver, Bergmann Plumbing and Heating in Denver, Denver Construction Plumbing and Heating, and Burrier Plumbing and Spas in Waverly.
Connie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Nick Franzen of Plainfield; two sisters, Kathy (Jerry) Calease of Waverly and Karla (Ken) Beckman of Parkersburg; two brothers, Gary (Rhonda) Brase of Plainfield and Terry (Deb) Brase of Nashua; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: Public graveside services, with social distancing, will be 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas Cemetery. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Connie's greatest enjoyment was time spent with her husband and son, however, she also like cruising in the 1970 Barracuda and 1978 Corvette, all animals, but especially cats and horses, fishing, mushroom hunting, tractor pulls, and gardening.
