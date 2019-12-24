Connie Rust

{{featured_button_text}}
SHELL ROCK — Connie Kay Rust, 80 of Shell Rock, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

She was born May 20, 1939, in Shell Rock, daughter of Carl and Nellie (DeWitt) Nieman. She married Thomas Dale Rust on Sept. 22, 1957, in Clarksville. He preceded her in death in 1987.

Connie graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1957. She was a cook for the Waverly-Shell Rock School System, worked in the Shell Rock school and retired in 2001 after 32 years of service.

Survived by: two sons, Kevin D. Rust of Shell Rock and Larry (Peggy) Rust of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Nichollette (Jay Jackson) Rider, Lisa Miller and Valerie Kolpek; four great-grandchildren, Stella Rider, Jackson Miller, Lucas Miller and Bella Kolpek; three brothers, Mitch (Laura) Nieman of Shell Rock, Den (Maria) Nieman of Waverly and Steve (Rachel) Nieman of Shell Rock; a sister-in-law, Marlys Nieman of Shell Rock; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kimberly Kay Rust; a brother, Carlys Nieman; and a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Don Bauler.

Services: her family will greet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Connie’s cremains will be buried at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Connie’s family for later designation.

Connie enjoyed sewing, collecting teddy bears, and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed hosting Christmas celebrations for the Nieman family.

