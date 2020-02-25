You have free articles remaining.
Connie Rae Hites, 71, of Evansdale, IA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Michael E Hites; her three children Laurie Fishler and husband Paul, Rebecca Simons and husband Paul, Randy Zingg Jr. and Kris; sister Carol Deahl; brothers Steven Hansen, Richard Hansen, Kevin Hansen; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves many family, friends and loved ones who will miss her. A celebration of life will be held at Loftys, Evansdale, IA on Thursday, February 27 3 to 6 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Hites as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.