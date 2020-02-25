Connie Rae Hites, 71, of Evansdale, IA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Michael E Hites; her three children Laurie Fishler and husband Paul, Rebecca Simons and husband Paul, Randy Zingg Jr. and Kris; sister Carol Deahl; brothers Steven Hansen, Richard Hansen, Kevin Hansen; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves many family, friends and loved ones who will miss her. A celebration of life will be held at Loftys, Evansdale, IA on Thursday, February 27 3 to 6 PM.