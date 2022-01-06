September 18, 1934-January 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Connie Paul, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born September 18, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Harvey C. and Virginia Weakley McClary. Connie graduated from Franklin High School in 1952. She attended Colorado College and graduated from University of Iowa in 1956. She married John “Jack” Paul on April 11, 1959 in Cedar Rapids; he died September 10, 1981.

Connie worked for KCRG and Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Home Savings and Loan in Waterloo, Martin, Nutting, Miller, Keith and Pederson Law Office, and Waterloo Rotary Club. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo. Connie was also a member of Chapter KS of PEO. She served on the boards of Junior Art Gallery, YMCA, and Junior League of Waterloo.

She is survived by three sons, John R. Paul, Jr. of Horn Lake‚ MS, David Paul of Boulder Junction‚ WI, and Andrew (Beth) Paul McClary of Cincinnati‚ OH; daughter, Susan (Matt) Mixdorf of Ankeny; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Connie is preceded by her parents; and husband.

A private gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cedar Valley Arboretum or First Congregational United Church of Christ. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com