WATERLOO — Connie Lynn Thomas Erne, 71, of Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Oct. 14 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born May 1, 1947, in Muscatine, daughter of Donald O. and Marylyn Jane (Moore) Thomas. She married Ronald J. Erne on May 22, 1965, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.
Connie graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1965.
Survived by: two daughters, Angela L. Erne Taylor of Brunswick, Ga., and Aimee T. Erne of Cedar Falls; her grandson, Sean (Kela) Bates-Taylor (USN, Naples, Italy); and two sisters, Cherie Kreger of Jesup and Cindie Frazer of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her brother, Craig.
Celebration of Life: is planned for a later date. Burial will be in Drury Reynolds Cemetery in Illinois City, Ill., at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
