Connie L. Richards

(1949—2020)
NASHUA — Connie Lee Richards, 70, of Nashua, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City of complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born May 8, 1949, in Charles City, daughter of Alice (Smith) and Leroy Kapping. Connie was a graduate of Charles City High School in 1967. She began her career working in Mason City specializing in inventory. She married Beryl Richards on Oct. 8, 1969, in Charles City. Marrying a military man brought moves to San Diego, Calif., Tacoma, Wash., Denver, Colo., and Long Beach, Calif. During this time Connie was at home looking after her children and tending to the home and all of its demands. Upon Beryl’s retirement from the Navy the couple retired to Nashua in 1985.
Survivors: her husband; her children, Kelley Richards of Mason City, Kristi Richards of Seattle, Wash., and Kevin Richards of New Hampton; two grandchildren, Levi and Tristian; her mother, Alice Hull of Charles City; four brothers, Steve Kapping of New Haven, Dennis Hull of Charles City, Roger Hull of New Ulm, Minn., and Calvin Hull of Charles City; and two sisters, Maureen Hull of Des Moines, and Vicki Kapping of Peyton, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her father; her stepfather, Joe Hull; two brothers, Richard Hull and Jerry Kapping; and a sister, Debra Christensen.
Services: A private family service will be held at a later date.
Connie developed a zeal for bowling and became quite skilled at the sport. She was accomplished at sewing and knitting winning countless ribbons for projects that she entered into fairs. Connie was devoted to her family and raised the children quite often by herself while Beryl was serving the county.
