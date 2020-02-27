Connie L. Richards

She was born May 8, 1949, in Charles City, daughter of Alice (Smith) and Leroy Kapping. Connie was a graduate of Charles City High School in 1967. She began her career working in Mason City specializing in inventory. She married Beryl Richards on Oct. 8, 1969, in Charles City. Marrying a military man brought moves to San Diego, Calif., Tacoma, Wash., Denver, Colo., and Long Beach, Calif. During this time Connie was at home looking after her children and tending to the home and all of its demands. Upon Beryl’s retirement from the Navy the couple retired to Nashua in 1985.