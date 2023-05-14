May 24, 1938-May 8, 2023
CEDAR FALLS–Connie L. Nichols, 84, died peacefully Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home. He was surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 24, 1938, in Plainfield, Iowa, the son of Charles and Mabel (Carter) Nichols. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956, where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He lettered in baseball during his college years and received his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1960. After college, he served honorably in the Army National Guard of Iowa and the Air Force reserves for 6 years. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Susan James. He was employed at Viking Pump, John Deere, Nortrax, Paladin, Blount and Norco. He continued to consult in Human Resources into his seventies.
He is survived by his wife Sue; children: Kari (Stephen) Nitzschke of Tampa, FL, Brad (Julie) Nichols of Cedar Falls, and Casey (Shawn) Llewellyn of Urbandale; eight grandchildren, four bonus grandsons, two brothers, Ken (RuthAnne) Nichols and Gene Nichols and sister-in-law Chris Nichols. He was preceded in death by his brother Bud Nichols.
Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Orchard Hill Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
For more information on Connie, please visit www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
