He was born on May 24, 1938, in Plainfield, Iowa, the son of Charles and Mabel (Carter) Nichols. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956, where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He lettered in baseball during his college years and received his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1960. After college, he served honorably in the Army National Guard of Iowa and the Air Force reserves for 6 years. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Susan James. He was employed at Viking Pump, John Deere, Nortrax, Paladin, Blount and Norco. He continued to consult in Human Resources into his seventies.