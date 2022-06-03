 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connie Kay Santee

October 14, 1945-December 30, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Connie Kay Santee, 76, of Cedar Falls chose to end her life on December 30, 2021. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to NAMI Iowa.

Connie was born October 14, 1945 in Des Moines, the biological daughter of Lloyd and Jean (Horn) Gilliam and adopted daughter of Ire and Jennie (Sorensen) Nelson. She graduated with the class of 1964 from Cedar Falls High School.

We choose to remember the moments when she smiled. Her family includes her ex-husband, David Lee Santee, and their children, Robert Charles Santee of Seattle, WA and Susan Kay Santee of Iowa City.

