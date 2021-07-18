May 25, 1935-November 10, 2020
Constance “Connie” Joanne Hansen, 85, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on November 10, 2020 from Parkinson’s Disease. She was born May 25, 1935 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Paul and Frances (Stewart) Hansen. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1953 and Allen School of Nursing in 1956. On October 25, 1956 she married Gordon Hansen, also of Cedar Falls. Connie worked for over 50 years at Sartori Hospital and Medical Associates of Cedar Falls in addition to helping her husband on their family farm. In retirement she loved volunteering with Lincoln, Orchard Hill, North Cedar, and Highland Elementary Schools as a reading aide for the younger children.
Connie was a lifelong member of Nazareth Lutheran Church. She served as a 4-H leader. She was an avid gardener and baker, who enjoyed sharing her yummy cookies. Also she was a dedicated UNI Panthers basketball fan. Connie’s most fun calling was her great skill and delight in hosting – family, friends, foreign exchange students, RAGBRAI riders, etc. She and Gordon took great joy in sharing their home and spreading God’s love to all.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Rev. Roland Hansen. She is survived by her children Janine (Bill) Marston of Birmingham, AL; Steve Hansen of Cedar Falls; Chris (Kim Cross) Hansen of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren Oliver and Eva Marston of Alabama, Christian Hansen of Ames, and Carina Hansen of Des Moines; her siblings: Vernon (Marcia) Hansen of Cedar Falls and Kay (Kyle) Zimmerman of New London, MN, and sister-in-law, Marnie (Hansen) Larsen of Idaho, and many nieces and nephews.
Connie wished to further medical studies, so she deeded her body to the Anatomy Program at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City. Connie filled her life with service to God and others. To honor her, the family asks that you seek to help someone who is less fortunate than you – maybe even a complete stranger. She would take great joy in knowing you experienced the greatest gift of service by reaching out to others. We have been very blessed by her impact upon our lives.
Please join us for a Memorial/Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 at the Diamond Event Center at Western Home Communities on Wednesday, July 21. Following we’ll celebrate Connie’s life with a drop-in luncheon from 11:00-1:00, also at the Diamond Event Center.
Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof hosts her online guestbook. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church.
