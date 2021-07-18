Connie Joanne Hansen

Connie wished to further medical studies, so she deeded her body to the Anatomy Program at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City. Connie filled her life with service to God and others. To honor her, the family asks that you seek to help someone who is less fortunate than you – maybe even a complete stranger. She would take great joy in knowing you experienced the greatest gift of service by reaching out to others. We have been very blessed by her impact upon our lives.