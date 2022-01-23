 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connie Jean (Shannon) Brewer

January 15, 1952-January 13, 2022

Connie Jean (Shannon) Brewer, arrived January 15, 1952 in Redding, California, then blew this joint on January 13, 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa.

She is survived by lifelong partner-in-crime, Gregory Allen Brewer; son, Toby Joseph Edmondson Jr. (Jennifer); daughter, Diana Lynn DeSerano (TJ); daughter, Angela Kay Bertram (Mark); beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; half-sisters, CeCeal/Cindy Merril, Yvonne Jensen, Patricia Nielson, Lashel/Shelly Shannon; step-brother, Rick Shannon; and father, Gerald Dwight Shannon.

She was preceded in death by mother, Anita Maude Garrett; sister, Geraldine Shannon-White; half-brother, Robert (Franks) Slotman; step-brother, Sterling/Bud Shannon.

~We love you, Higher Than The Sky & Deeper Than The Ocean!!

