January 28, 1934-July 20, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS-Connie J. Henderson, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends and family from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Reverend Douglas Loecke will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Connie was born on January 28, 1934, in Woodbine, Iowa, the daughter of Leslie and Alice (Reed) McCann. She was a 1952 graduate of Guthrie Center High School. On February 5, 1955, Connie was united in marriage to James L. Henderson in Des Moines, Iowa. She lived in Cedar Falls for over 40 years and partnered with her husband running Henderson Traffic Bureau until her retirement in 2004. Connie was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting, making a quilt for every grandchild. Connie was an excellent cook. While living at Cottage Grove Place for the last ten years, she made lots of new friends. She enjoyed traveling with them and going on many adventures. Connie loved her family and was their rock. She was always devoted to caring for them and taking care of her husband. Connie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Connie is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, James (Lonnie) Henderson of Marion, Julie (Douglas) Craven of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Linda Gill of Aurora, Colorado, and Theresa Henderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren, Allison (Andrew) Ratchford, Chloe (Andrew) Howe, Molly (Jason) McGaffic, Margaret (Matthew) Thompson, Sean Craven, and Georgia Henderson; six great-grandchildren, Arden Ratchford, Mercer McGaffic, Anderson Ratchford, Seeley McGaffic, Booker McGaffic, and Rosalie Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Alice McCann; husband, James L. Henderson; son, John Charles Henderson; sister, Ellen McCann Rae; and four brothers, John, Joe, Dean, and Bill McCann.
Memorials in Connie’s memory may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please share a memory of Connie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
