Connie Cooper
0 entries

Connie Cooper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Connie Cooper

Connie Cooper

(1949-2020)

TRAER — Connie Cooper, 70, of Traer, died Sunday, May 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born July 10, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of John Beck and Evaan (Staack) Beck. On July 27, 1968, Connie married Jan Cooper. Connie was a corporate secretary for Cooper Farms near Traer for more than 50 years.

Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Michelle (Michael) Wilson; two sons, Ryan (Karina) Cooper and Aaron (Heather) Cooper; sisters, Sandy Naylor, Karen (Rick) Wagner, and Annette (Terry) Bagg; a brother, Ray Beck; 12 grandchildren, Johnna (Austin) Haarsma, Joshua (Haley) Wilson, Kyle Wilson, Kendyl Wilson, Zachary Wilson, Cole Cooper, Cayd Cooper, Cable Cooper, Cortlyn Cooper, Aniston Cooper, Raelynn Cooper and Rory Cooper; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Jason; and a sister, Beverly.

Services: Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 6, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer (drive thru visitation where family will be available at a distance to share condolences). Service and burial will be held at Crystal Township Cemetery on Thursday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. (Anyone except immediate family is asked to follow proper social distancing from graveside service and other attendees).

Memorials: to the family for the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.

She enjoyed her family, especially time spent at the lake and making and preparing meals for holidays and special events. She had a talent for making her home warm and inviting by filling it with antiques, quilts, and family heirlooms. Connie looked forward to Sunday dinners spent with family.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News