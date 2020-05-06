Connie Cooper

She was born July 10, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of John Beck and Evaan (Staack) Beck. On July 27, 1968, Connie married Jan Cooper. Connie was a corporate secretary for Cooper Farms near Traer for more than 50 years.

Services: Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 6, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer (drive thru visitation where family will be available at a distance to share condolences). Service and burial will be held at Crystal Township Cemetery on Thursday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. (Anyone except immediate family is asked to follow proper social distancing from graveside service and other attendees).