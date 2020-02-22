Connie Broady
(1961-2020)

WATERLOO — Connie Jean (Frizell) Broady, 58, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at home in Rockwall, Texas.

She was born Sept. 7, 1961, daughter of Richard and Mary Lou (Montgomery) Frizell. Connie attended Waterloo West High School and graduated from Hawkeye Community College. She married Christopher James Broady on Oct. 11, 1989 in Dallas, Texas. He preceded her in death. She was formerly employed as a front desk clerk at Crown Plaza in Dallas, Texas.

Survivors: her parents; a sister, Angela (Darnell) Jones of Waterloo; two brothers, Marvin (Elizabeth) Frizell of Dallas, Texas, and Eddie (Genet) Frizell of Minneapolis, Minn.; a special friend, James Cochran of Rockwall, Texas; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, James Sr. and Narvell (Weems) Montgomery; and aunt, Narvel Partee; six uncles, Ennis Montgomery, Robert Montgomery, James Jr. Montgomery, Alfred P. Montgomery, Willie Montgomery and Curtis Montgomery.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family at 520 E. Dale St., Waterloo, where they will receive friends.

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Connie was a lovable and cheerful person, who enjoyed being around family and friends. Her sense of humor always kept everyone laughing. She enjoyed traveling and bargain shopping. Connie’s other interests included cooking and she loved seafood and talking on the phone to family and friends every day.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Broady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

