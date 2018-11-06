Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Connie Fay Branhagen, 72, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Nov. 1.

She was born June 10, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of John Sr. and Ethel (Smiley) Moss. She married Willard Perry Lancaster Sr. in Jackson, Minn., in 1965; they later divorced. She then married Henry Branhagen on Aug. 1, 1973, in Waterloo.

Connie graduated from high school in Cotter, Ark., in 1964. She worked for 12 years at Maple Lanes (1997-2011), Howe Engineering (1981-1984), and ran a fishing resort in northern Minnesota for 20 years.

Connie was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and a former member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was in a bowling league for many years where she also was secretary for the league.

Survived by: her husband; four children, Laura (Greg) Weber of Waterloo, Christopher Lancaster of Rock Lake, N.D., Willard Perry (Relke) Lancaster Jr. of Schaumburg, Ill., and Melissa (Travis) Ternus of Fulda, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Fred (Wanda) Moss Jr. of Round Lake Beach, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and two sisters, Elberta Swyers and Betty Lancaster.

Family-Directed Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

