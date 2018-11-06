WATERLOO — Connie Fay Branhagen, 72, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Nov. 1.
She was born June 10, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of John Sr. and Ethel (Smiley) Moss. She married Willard Perry Lancaster Sr. in Jackson, Minn., in 1965; they later divorced. She then married Henry Branhagen on Aug. 1, 1973, in Waterloo.
Connie graduated from high school in Cotter, Ark., in 1964. She worked for 12 years at Maple Lanes (1997-2011), Howe Engineering (1981-1984), and ran a fishing resort in northern Minnesota for 20 years.
Connie was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and a former member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was in a bowling league for many years where she also was secretary for the league.
Survived by: her husband; four children, Laura (Greg) Weber of Waterloo, Christopher Lancaster of Rock Lake, N.D., Willard Perry (Relke) Lancaster Jr. of Schaumburg, Ill., and Melissa (Travis) Ternus of Fulda, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Fred (Wanda) Moss Jr. of Round Lake Beach, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two sisters, Elberta Swyers and Betty Lancaster.
Family-Directed Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.