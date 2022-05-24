October 1, 1934-May 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Connie A. Drewes, 87, died Saturday, May 21, at Rosewood Estates.

She was born October 1, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Condon and Josephine (Pearl) Rose Brody. She married LaVern Drewes November 28, 1954, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo. Together, they raised four children on their farm.

Connie graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1952. She was employed at Bell Telephone Company, J.C. Penney’s, Cedar Valley Food Bank, KXEL Radio Station, and Land-Mark Surveying (son’s business in El Paso, Texas). She was an active member at First Baptist Church where she was the financial secretary treasurer and in the Church Sanctuary Choir, a member of a woman’s bowling league at Star Lanes and volunteered as surgical hostess for Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In her spare time, she loved to read her bible, crochet, knit and spend time with her precious family.

Survived by her husband, LaVern, and four children, Terri (Rick) Anderson of Waterloo, Larry (Sara) Drewes of El Paso, Texas, Deborah Drewes of Waterloo and Bonnie (Jim) Robinson of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) Turner, Bryce (Kristin) Anderson, Chelsea (Adam) Faucher, Anna (Nick) Martinez, Andrew (Brittney) Drewes, Joshua (Isabela) Drewes, Isaac Drewes, Cossette (Jon) Wiederhold, and Gwen (Javier Hernandez II) Robinson; and 11 great grandchildren

Preceded by her parents, stepmother Anabell and three brothers Jack (Agnes), Jim (Norma) and Joe (Donna) Brody.

Visitation: Thursday, May 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: Friday, May 27, at 11:00 AM, at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore Street, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, or to the family.

