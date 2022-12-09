October 5, 2022

Colonel (Ret) Arthur J. Welch passed away in Mount Dora, Florida on October 5th, 2022. He was a 1962 graduate of West High School. After graduation from the University of South Carolina in 1967 Colonel Welch enlisted in the United States Army. Upon graduation from Infantry Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, in August 1968, he attended the Armor Officer Basic and Organizational Maintenance Officer Courses at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Active duty assignments included duty as an Armored Cavalry Platoon Leader in Germany, Flight School and AH-1G Cobra transition, and Vietnam where he served with the 1st Air Cavalry Division (Airmobile). He left Active Duty in 1973 after serving as an Aerial Weapons Platoon Commander with the 1/17 Air Cavalry, 82nd Airborne Division.

Colonel Welch continued his military career in the Reserve Components serving in assignment of increasing responsibility in both the National Guard and the Army Reserve. In a career spanning thirty-eight years, he held command positions for over twenty-seven of those years. Commands included Armored Cavalry, Brigade and Division Headquarters, and Special Forces Military Intelligence units at the company level. Commands also included Separate Infantry Brigade and Strategic Military Intelligence Detachments (DIA), a Military Intelligence Battalion, and culminated with command of a Training Support Brigade.

Upon retirement from his career with General Motors and the military, Colonel Welch worked as a Site Leader for a military contractor in Hohenfels, Germany, providing validation scenarios for units deploying to Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Colonel Welch held a Bachelor’s Degree in Military History from the University of South Carolina, and a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia, and his son, Sean, a playwright in New York City.

He will be interred at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina.