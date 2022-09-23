April 29, 1938-September 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Collene Mae Peirce, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 21, at her home.

She was born April 29, 1938, in Waterloo the daughter of Worth and Margaret Larsen Bingaman. She married George Peirce on July 25, 1959, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2015.

Collene was employed at JC Penny’s in drapery department for twelve years. She was a member of First Congregational Church and a 50 year member of Eastern Star.

Collene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived her life for her family and enjoyed being a grandma to her grandkids near and far.

Survivors include: her daughters, Christina (Roger) Winters of Waukon, Cynthia (Wayne) Posegate of Loveland, CO, Cathy (Joe) Schuler of Waterloo, Cheryl (Tom) Shie of Great Falls, MT, and Connie (Scott Carnes) Peirce of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Irene Jurgenson of Waterloo, her sister-in-law, Betsy Harmon of Algona.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her brother, Rex (Carol) Bingaman; her great-granddaughter, Martine Winters; her brother-in-law and sister-law, Bob and Donna Sheridan; her brother-in-law, Chuck Harmon.

Services: 10:30 Monday, September 26, at First Congregational Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation from 2-5 pm Sunday, September 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup