Colleen R. Carstens
0 entries

Colleen R. Carstens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(1954-2020)

Colleen Rae Carstens, the daughter of Gene and Mavis Armstrong, was born on November 14th 1954 in Waterloo, Iowa. She grew up in and attended Columbus High School in Waterloo.

Colleen passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Bird House Hospice in Iowa City at the age of 65, following a three-year battle with cancer.

For a full obituary: www.celebratelife.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Colleen Carstens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News