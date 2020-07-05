Colleen R. Carstens

(1954-2020)
Colleen Rae Carstens, the daughter of Gene and Mavis Armstrong, was born on November 14th 1954 in Waterloo, Iowa. She grew up in and attended Columbus High School in Waterloo.
Colleen passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Bird House Hospice in Iowa City at the age of 65, following a three-year battle with cancer.
