Colleen Marie Earhart, 82, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 15, at her home in La Crosse.
She was born January 11, 1937 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of John and Mary Doyle. She married Walter Earhart Jr. on June 13, 1959 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Colleen was a homemaker that greatly enjoyed having her children and grandchildren home for Christmas. She was a devout Catholic that regularly attended mass at Mary, Mother of the Church in La Crosse. She enjoyed talking with her sisters on the phone and long drives in the beautiful Wisconsin countryside with her loving husband, Walter. Colleen was a devoted and loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother.
Survivors include: three sisters, Pat Bruns of Waterloo, Marge (Gordon) Phillips of Waverly, and Mary (Jack) Moeller of Waterloo; two sons, Eric (Caroline) Earhart from Huntsville, Alabama and Walter Earhart III and Cindy Krahenbuhl from Brown Deer, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Alex and his wife Lindsay, Emily, Mason, Noah and Mary Grace.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Joe (Marcella) Doyle and her husband, Walter.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation will be for an hour before services on Tuesday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgarrup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.