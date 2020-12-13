Colleen K. “Coco” Fanton, 70, of Waterloo, died Tues., Dec. 8, 2020 at MercyOne of natural causes. Colleen was born Jan. 30, 1950 in Waterloo, the daughter of Kenneth and Jennaven (Peters) Loy. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1968. Colleen married Craig D. Fanton on Aug. 14, 1971 in Cedar Falls. She was primarily a homemaker but had later worked at Dillard’s for over 10 years. She was an avid sports fan who cheered on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears, and the Kansas City Chiefs. She enjoyed attending games with her friends and family. Colleen had a remarkable sense of humor with a contagious laugh. She would often antique shop and take trips to Galena and the Amana Colonies. She was known as being the neighborhood mom and a friend to everyone. B list horror movies, especially involving vampires or zombies, were her go-to. Colleen loved her family and treasured her grandsons. Survived by her husband, Craig Fanton of Waterloo; daughter, Brittney (Collin) Davey of Pasadena, CA; son, Corey (Erin) Fanton of Waterloo; 2 grandsons, Calvin and Sam Davey; and 3 sisters, Nancy (Jim) Klinger of Bellevue, NE, Patricia (Mike) Huff and Diane (Monty) McFarlane both of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sally Rindels. Memorial Services: 1:00 pm on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service.