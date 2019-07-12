(1930-2019)
ACKLEY — Colleen J. Carson, 89, of Ackley, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 10, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born May 29, 1930, in Moose Lake, Minn., daughter of Harry H. and Bertha L. Collins MacArthur. She married Harry C. Carson Jr. on June 10, 1949, at First Brethren Church in Waterloo.
Colleen graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1948. She was the owner and artist at Carson Art Gallery. She was a floral designer for many years at Sherwood Florists in Waterloo.
She was a past member of First Brethren Church in Waterloo and First Assembly of God Church in Cedar Falls. She was a member of Silos and Smokestacks, which sent bus tours to her art gallery in Ackley. She was also a member of the Iowa Watercolor Society. She belonged to Thursday Painters at the Hearst Center in Cedar Falls, and she founded the “Paint till You Faint” Camp at Pine Lake.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Saundra “Sandy” (Harley) Wildes of Cedar Falls; three sons, Richard “Rick” (Clarita) Carson and Tim (Betty) Carson, both of Ackley, and Todd (Tracey) Carson of Jefferson, Wis.; 12 grandchildren, Keith, Christy, Jennifer, Michael, Bethany, Charity, Daniel, Sarah Faith, Emily, Josh Woltz, Josh Carson, and Jason; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Hal (Betty) MacArthur of Portland, Ore.
Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother, Hannah MacArthur who raised her; and a sister, Virginia Loesch.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Ackley, with burial in Union Cemetery, Union. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Visitation will also be for an hour before services at the church in Ackley.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
She designed and painted the calendars for the Chicago Central and Pacific Railroad for five years. The 1993 calendar cover was selected by the Federal Railroad Administration in Washington D.C. to hang in their gallery to represent railroading in the Midwest. She was very proud of her artwork and gallery.
