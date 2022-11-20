November 17, 2022

Colleen Elizabeth Anne Adelmund, age 57, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be.10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home and one hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.