November 17, 2022
Colleen Elizabeth Anne Adelmund, age 57, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be.10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home and one hour before services.
Memorials may be directed to family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
