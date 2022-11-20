 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colleen Elizabeth Anne Adelmund

November 17, 2022

Colleen Elizabeth Anne Adelmund, age 57, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be.10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home and one hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.

