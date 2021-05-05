August 4, 1936-May 2, 2021
Parkersburg-Colleen Adell Aneweer, age 84, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Merrill and Lydia (Hegstad) Noble on August 4, 1936, in Riceville, Iowa. Colleen graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1954.
On June 16, 1956, Colleen was united in marriage with Robert (Bob) Herman Aneweer at Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo. After their marriage, they lived in Waterloo. Colleen was a stay at home mother until Bob entered the United States Army. She then worked at Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator. In 1972, the couple moved to an acreage near Stout where they resided for 40 years. In 2011, Colleen and Bob moved to Parkersburg.
Colleen enjoyed cooking for her family, especially at Thanksgiving, and her homemade crescent rolls were the highlight of the meal. Colleen made and decorated cakes which were enjoyed by her children, and shared with their co-workers and teachers. She loved to garden and can the produce to be enjoyed throughout the year. Colleen most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Colleen passed away at her home in Parkersburg. Colleen is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert, on June 3, 2016; her parents; and Riddell’s partner, Charles Rollins.
Colleen is survived by one son, Rob (Dave Danielsen) Aneweer of Kansas City, Missouri; three daughters, Shellie (Bryan) Ferguson of Brayton, Iowa, Kim Aneweer of Okoboji, Iowa and Cindy Knox of Waterloo, Iowa; four grandchildren, Dustin (Lexi), Dylan and Morgan Ferguson and Halle Knox; three great grandchildren, Caroline, Carver and Colleen Ferguson; two brothers, Riddell Noble of Quincy, Illinois and Darryl Noble of Clayton, Iowa.
Graveside Services will be held at a later date at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice in Waterloo.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.