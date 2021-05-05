August 4, 1936-May 2, 2021

Parkersburg-Colleen Adell Aneweer, age 84, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Merrill and Lydia (Hegstad) Noble on August 4, 1936, in Riceville, Iowa. Colleen graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1954.

On June 16, 1956, Colleen was united in marriage with Robert (Bob) Herman Aneweer at Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo. After their marriage, they lived in Waterloo. Colleen was a stay at home mother until Bob entered the United States Army. She then worked at Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator. In 1972, the couple moved to an acreage near Stout where they resided for 40 years. In 2011, Colleen and Bob moved to Parkersburg.

Colleen enjoyed cooking for her family, especially at Thanksgiving, and her homemade crescent rolls were the highlight of the meal. Colleen made and decorated cakes which were enjoyed by her children, and shared with their co-workers and teachers. She loved to garden and can the produce to be enjoyed throughout the year. Colleen most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Colleen passed away at her home in Parkersburg. Colleen is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert, on June 3, 2016; her parents; and Riddell’s partner, Charles Rollins.