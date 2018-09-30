WATERLOO — Coleen Marie “Frazee” Lucey, 76, of South Carolina and formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 27, at her daughter’s home.
She was born Sept. 30, 1941, at Allen Hospital, Waterloo, daughter of Emmett and Dorothy (Briden) Frazee. She attended East High, leaving the Waterloo area in 1959 for South Carolina. Coleen later received her GED. In 1968, Coleen and J.J. Lucey were married in South Carolina. The couple moved to California for a short time but eventually ended up back in South Carolina.
Coleen worked as the secretary to the District Fire Chief of the Burton, (S.C.) Fire District.
Survivors: two daughters, Candice Lanning of Cedar Falls and Melissa Charleston of Bueford, S.C.; a brother, Gaylen Frazee of Waterloo; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Frazee.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, S.C., 29910.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
Coleen enjoyed landscaping and yardwork, having one of the most beautiful gardens. She was also extremely creative and enjoyed a variety of crafts. Coleen had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her dogs, and she enjoyed nothing more than spending cherished time with her grandchildren.
