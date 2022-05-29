 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cole Edward Kern

Cole Edward Kern

LA PORTE CITY-Cole was born on April 20, 1950 in Iowa. Parents were Edward and Maxine (Cole) Kern. He is survived by his wife Carol (Schmidt), son Christopher, daughter Tonya and grandsons Tyler and Hunter, two brothers Chris (Deb) and Craig (Cheryl). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials May be directed to the family.

