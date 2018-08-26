Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cody A. Conrad

Cody A. Conrad

APLINGTON -- Cody Allan Conrad, 24, of Aplington, died at home Aug. 6.

He was born May 24, 1994, in Waterloo, son of Joseph Louis Conrad and Kristine Kay Weber.

He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly in 2010. After graduation, Cody worked at Unverferth Manufacturing in Shell Rock. He later worked at several jobs but he was currently working at Peterson Construction Inc. in Reinbeck as a heavy equipment operator. He was active in the Boy Scouts. 

Survived by: his mother of Cedar Falls; a brother, Colin Nelson of Allison; a sister, Kaylee Howard of Cedar Falls; maternal grandmother, Karen Weber of Cedar Falls; stepmother, Bonita Conrad of Dike; two uncles, Rick (Julie) Weber of Waterloo and Joe (Darla) Weber of Clive; and his aunt, Roxane (Dan) Harms of Minneapolis.

Preceded in death by: his father; an infant brother, Taylor Jo; paternal grandparents, Louie and Teresa Conrad; and maternal grandfather, Allan Frank Weber.

Celebration of Life services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Gateway Celebration Shelter in Gateway Park in Cedar Falls.

Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

He was a craftsman and a finished carpenter and took after his father with these skills. Cody enjoyed hunting and camping. He took joy in riding snowmobiles and three wheelers. Cody was a beautiful person to everyone and he touched many lives. He was a caring person and helped anyone he saw that had a need.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cody A. Conrad (1994-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments