Clyde T. White, Jr., 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 23, 2021 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born March 11, 1948 in Des Moines, son of Clyde T. Sr., and Wilma L. Geeser White. He graduated from Southeast Polk High School in 1966. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1971-1986. Clyde worked at Zanotti Armor as a production worker making gun safes for many years. He was a member of Waterloo VFW Post #1623 and was an avid collector of decanters, of which he had many. Clyde is survived by his son, Joe (Jeanette) White‚ Indianola; three daughters, Teri Walton‚ Bland‚ MO, Tracy White‚ Des Moines‚ and Jessica (Nicholas) White‚ Waverly; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; significant other, Valerie Hockey; three sisters, Pam (Steve) Cervi‚ Fort Wayne‚ IN, Phyllis Culver‚ Sahuarita‚ AZ, and Janet Green‚ Bremerton‚ WA; and a brother, Carroll White‚ Des Moines. Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Herbert Neve and James White; and a sister, Sharon Kauffman. Visitation: 4:00–7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, with Military honors at 4:00 p.m. at Locke Funeral Home; conducted by Waterloo VFW Post #1623, Waterloo American Legion Post #138, and United States Marine Corps funeral honor guard. Memorials may be directed to Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.