(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Clyde D. Berger, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Dec. 30, at the Western Home Communities Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center.
He was born March 10, 1929, in Mexico, Mo., son of Thomas and Vivian (Butler) Berger. He married Dolores Calease on June 18, 1955, in Cedar Falls.
He graduated from Zearing High School in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was injured and received the Purple Heart. He was a meter reader with Iowa Public Service in Waterloo for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He then trimmed shrubs for Platt’s Nursery. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his wife, Dolores; a daughter, Pamela (Brian) Moore of Sheldahl; two sons, Perry (Jolene) Berger of Waterloo and Bruce (Ann) Berger of Davenport; seven grandchildren, Justin, Maria, Lindsey, Micah, Ana, Emma and Maggie; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Carter and Ariella; a brother, Dean Berger of Waterloo; and three sisters, Hazel of Silver Springs, Md., Grace Dawson of Waterloo and Betty Menuey of Quasqueton.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Tom, John and Bob Berger.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Military honors conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
