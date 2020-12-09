Clyde C. Johnson

Clyde Charles Johnson, 93, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away early Sunday morning, December 6, 2020 at Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo, Iowa. His loving wife of more than 70 years, Goldie, was by his side.

Clyde was so much more than these few words could ever convey. He was born to Alben and Elsie Johnson on November 8, 1927 in Mott, North Dakota. He and his brothers, Elmer and Alvin endured a very difficult childhood growing up during the Great Depression without their father. Clyde was only nine when he lost his dad while living out on the prairie, making the unforgiving North Dakota winters even more unbearable. Without a doubt, those challenging years instilled in Clyde an unbelievable work ethic and ability to build or fix anything. No job was too big or small for Clyde—building a massive garage, a sunroom, a new deck, a toy chest or simply making sure that his grandson’s Pinewood Derby car would take 1st place, just to name a few!