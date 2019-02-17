(1927-2019)
WATERLOO -- Cloyce Stafford, 91, of Waterloo, died at home Friday, Feb. 15.
He was born Nov. 28, 1927, in Washington, Iowa, son of Aaron and Laura Eisele Stafford. He married Alberta Sinkey on May 20, 1950, in Waverly. She died Sept. 30, 2009.
Cloyce served in the U. S. Army from 1945-47 in Germany as a heavy-duty truck operator. He was a self-employed building contractor and farmer for 50-plus years. He enjoyed his farming and called it his hobby.
He was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, Evansdale AMVETS, a 50-year member of Martin Lodge No. 624 A.F. & A.M. and the El Kahir Temple.
Survived by: four sons, Mike (Colleen) of Cedar Falls, Tom of Des Moines, Jeff (Kathy) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Joe (Teresa) of Dunkerton; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Gordon Hekel of Waterloo; and his special love, Lillian Crippen of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter-in-law, Ada Stafford; a brother, Everet; and four sisters, Virginia Platt, Alta Hekel, Betty Kroblin and Polly Mills.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a public Masonic service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
