February 20, 1944-November 25, 2021

JESUP–Clinton James Ohrt, 77, years old of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Care Initiatives – La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Jesup Bible Fellowship, Jesup, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for the Iowa Veterans Home; the Ronald McDonald House and scholarships for church youth camps. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Clinton was born February 20, 1944, in Independence, IA, the son of Donald Guy Ohrt and Bernadette A. (Gardner) Ohrt. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1962. He then served in the US Navy on the USS Sampson during the Vietnam War. His first marriage was to Jean Elizabeth Colley. After their divorce, he met Karen Rae Joblinske and they were married on January 5, 1985, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Clinton was a skilled trades employee at John Deere in Waterloo, IA. He retired in 1998. He was active in his community serving on the Jesup School Board; Cedar Crest Cemetery Board; Jesup Senior Housing Board and had worked on Water Level #2 water testing and attended master conservation classes. He was a member of Jesup Bible Fellowship; Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342, both in Jesup and UAW local 838 in Waterloo.

Clinton is survived by his wife, Karen Ohrt of Jesup; four daughters, Dana (Dennis) Lowe of Jesup, Tonya (Craig) Anderson of Denver, IA, Danielle (Mike) Mangine of Frederika, IA, Jessica Ohrt of Jesup; one son, Jeremy (Janae) Ohrt of Gilbertville, IA; 9 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter; 1 sister, Connie (Gary) Netherton, Richmond, MO; 5 brothers, Clayton (Doris) Ohrt, Independence, IA, Calvin (Lou) Ohrt, Moravia, IA, Craig (Susan) Ohrt, Richmond, MO, Corbin Ohrt, Winthrop, IA, Cleon (Becky) Ohrt, Quasqueton, IA.

His parents, one daughter, Shawn Ohrt and one granddaughter, Hope ElizaRae Ohrt preceded him in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is assisting the family with the arrangements.