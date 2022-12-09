December 5, 2022
Clinton G. Nelson passed away on December 5, 2022 at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife Madonna, their son Brandon and children from a previous marriage, Robert, Sheila, Douglas, Renae, and Lisa.
He will be interred at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Cards and memorials may be sent to the Nelson Family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.