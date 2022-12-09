 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton G. Nelson

  • 0
Clinton G. Nelson

December 5, 2022

Clinton G. Nelson passed away on December 5, 2022 at the age of 73.

He is survived by his wife Madonna, their son Brandon and children from a previous marriage, Robert, Sheila, Douglas, Renae, and Lisa.

He will be interred at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.

Cards and memorials may be sent to the Nelson Family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are America's favorite Christmas cookies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News