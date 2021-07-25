 Skip to main content
Clinton “Clint” Thomas Place
Clinton “Clint” Thomas Place

November 27, 1939-July 23, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Clinton “Clint” Thomas Place, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Clint was born November 27, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Thomas S. and Verna L. (Hanawalt) Place. He graduated from Denver High School with the class of 1958. He served in the National Guard in 1962. He was employed with Benton Sand and Gravel and was also a self-employed mechanic, retiring in 2016.

Clint was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4047 in Cedar Falls, North Cedar Neighbor Association and Antique Acres. He loved working on and restoring International tractors and stationary engines.

Clint is survived by his brother, Thomas (Karen) Place of Denver, one niece; Kimberly Rathbone, one nephew; Mike (Leana) Place, five great nieces and nephews; Zach, Haylee and Olivia Rathbone and Alex and Annie Place. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the family or to the donor’s choice. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379

