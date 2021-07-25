November 27, 1939-July 23, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Clinton “Clint” Thomas Place, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Clint was born November 27, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Thomas S. and Verna L. (Hanawalt) Place. He graduated from Denver High School with the class of 1958. He served in the National Guard in 1962. He was employed with Benton Sand and Gravel and was also a self-employed mechanic, retiring in 2016.

Clint was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4047 in Cedar Falls, North Cedar Neighbor Association and Antique Acres. He loved working on and restoring International tractors and stationary engines.

Clint is survived by his brother, Thomas (Karen) Place of Denver, one niece; Kimberly Rathbone, one nephew; Mike (Leana) Place, five great nieces and nephews; Zach, Haylee and Olivia Rathbone and Alex and Annie Place. He is preceded in death by his parents.