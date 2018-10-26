Clifford Rasmusson

(1937-2018)
EVANSDALE — Clifford Dean Rasmusson, 81, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Albert Lea, Minn., son of Carl and Bessie (Johnson) Rasmusson. He married Shirley Boltz on Oct. 3, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They later divorced.
Cliff attended schools in Albert Lea and following graduation entered the U.S. Air Force. He worked for John Deere for 15 years, then owned the Weal Lounge in Evansdale, managed the Izaak Walton League in Waterloo, did maintenance at Sunnyside Golf Course and ran the Waterloo Pool League.
Survived by: a daughter, Melody Smith of Evansdale; a son, Scott Rasmusson of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren Kory (Corey) Hensel and Karly (Steven) Hurley; great-grandchildren Alyssa Nagle, Emileigh Hensel and Oliver Hensel; and nieces and nephews, Harold (Kathleen) Schuhmacher, Bruce (Teresa) Schuhmacher, Paul (Leslie) Schuhmacher, Debra (fiance Dennis Andersen) Morrison, Randy (Janine) Schuhmacher, Mark Schuhmacher, DeAnn (Steven) Jewell and Darla (Alan) Schnaith.
Preceded in death by: his parents; infant brothers, Robert and Richard Rasmusson, and brother, Irv (Lucille) Ofstedal; a sister, Junice (LaVern) Schuhmacher; ex-wife, Shirley Rasmusson; a granddaughter, Valerie Nagle; and a nephew, Harold “Tank” Morrison.
Services: noon Monday, Oct. 29 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo, with military rites at the graveside. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
In his spare time, Cliff organized and did the calling at auctions to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and he also loved golfing and gambling. Cliff was a great guy who remembered all those he ever met. He had a lot of friends and will be missed by many.
