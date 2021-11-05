April 28, 1939-October 31, 2021

OELWEIN-Clifford LeRoy Hurst was born on April 28, 1939 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Arthur and Edith Hurst. Cliff passed away on Oct. 31, 2021 at the age of 82 from pancreatic cancer.

Cliff lived in Cedar Rapids until 1957 when the family moved to Oelwein to start Hurst Roofing. Cliff continued to roof even after he started working for John Deere on Oct. 24, 1963 where he retired after 30 years.

Cliff married Linda Allen and they had a son, Darby, later divorcing. On Dec. 10, 1971, Cliff married Jolene and together they had two daughters, Michelle and Stephanie.

Cliff was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, coin collecting, going to the casinos, and playing cards.

Cliff is survived by Jolene and Michelle Hurst, Stephanie (Kenneth) Husley, Darby (Sheila) Hurst, and grandchildren, Amanda (Sam) Hollier, Austin (Denee) Hurst, Jesse and Hana Hurst, Jack and Brookelyn Husley, six great-grandchildren, with one due in December, brothers, Thomas (Cheryl) and Dennis (Jessica) Hurst, sister, Barbara Jasper, and many terrific nieces and nephews.

Cliff is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers, Michael Lynn and Robert Hurst, and sister, Shirley Flower.

A celebration of life will be held at Leo’s Restaurant in Oelwein on Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 from 11:30-1:30pm, please use the front door. There will be a private burial in Troy Mills at a later date.