February 27, 2023

NASHUA-Clifford C. Wiebke age 91 of Nashua, IA, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua, IA with Rev. Todd Burrichter presiding. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.

Friends may greet the family from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.