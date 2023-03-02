February 27, 2023
NASHUA-Clifford C. Wiebke age 91 of Nashua, IA, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua, IA with Rev. Todd Burrichter presiding. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.
Friends may greet the family from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.