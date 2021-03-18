 Skip to main content
Clifford C. Pint
Clifford C. Pint

Clifford C. Pint

August 2, 1940-March 16, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Clifford C. Pint, 80 of La Porte City, formerly of Brandon, died Tuesday Mar. 16, 2021 at home. He was born on Aug. 2, 1940 in Fayette County, the son of Carl and Hazel (Teepee) Pint. He married Jan Keegan on Nov. 22, 2002 in Brandon. He served his country in the US Army until his honorable discharge. Clifford worked at John Deere for over 30 years most recently in the Waterloo Tractor Works. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Survivors include: wife, Jan, La Porte City; step-son, James Manwiller; 4 step-daughters, Danielle (Jeff) Moon, Davenport, Jessica (Nathan) Longwisch, Cedar Rapids, Joslyn (Jordan) Truax, Vinton, Kimberly Nielsen, Dike; foster daughter, Maria Larson, Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Daryl (Joan) Pint, Jesup; 2 sisters, Carol (Bud) Zingg, Oelwein, Judy (Richard) Norris, Independence; 12 grandchildren, Cole, Grant, Ashton, Miya, Audrey, Ethan, Preston, Reese, Shayne, Ashley, Bradon, Kinsey; and 2 great grandchildren, Isabelle and Jordan. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, Delbert and Dean Pint; sister, Darlene McLaughlin; and sister-in-law Beth Keegan.

Funeral Services are 11:00 Friday, March 19, 2021 at the La Porte City Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to funeral service. Burial West View Cemetery, Military Rites, by The Iowa Army National Guard Honors Detail. Memorials directed to St. Joseph’s Indian School or Paralyzed Veterans of America. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.

