(1935-2019)
WALKER -- Cleveland “Buck” Morris, 84, of rural Walker, died at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
He was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, son of Cleveland Valentine and Mabel Irene (Beaty) Morris. On June 3, 1967, he married Janice Kay Leary at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
He attended the Troy Mills schools. Mr. Morris farmed with his family and then on his own. He also was a heavy equipment operator and engineer doing road construction. He was a member of the Walker United Methodist Church in Walker and the Walker Lions Club.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Charles Morris of Independence; two daughters, Kay (Dan) Limkemann of Cedar Rapids and Peggy Morris of Troy Mills; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Howard) Cole of Cedar Rapids and Wilma (Bud) Arnold of Paducah, Ky.; and a sister-in-law, Martha Morris of Hiawatha.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and three brothers, Jacque Campbell, John Morris and Raymond Morris.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Walker United Methodist Church, Walker, with burial at a later date in Dunkard Cemetery, Midway. Friends may call for visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at White Funeral Home, Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He enjoyed camping and hunting with his family.
